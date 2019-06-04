Man shot in back in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are working with few details in trying to investigate the circumstances leading up to a man getting shot in the back.

According to a police report, officers were called about 12:19 a.m. Monday to St. Elizabeth Hospital after a man was dropped off there with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police say the victim told them he saw a group of women fighting in the area of Victor Avenue and Cedar Lane and when they left, he found a cellphone lying in the street.

The victim said he put a message on Facebook alerting any girl who was just involved in a fight in the “Kimmel Brook” and lost their phone to inbox him.

The victim said he left the area in his “baby mama’s” SUV and went with a friend to get something to eat. As the two men were returning, the victim said a vehicle started following them and shot into the car, hitting the victim.

The driver took the victim to St. Elizabeth Hospital and dropped him off.

Police located the driver who told officers that someone did shoot into his car and that he left because he was scared.

Police noted they took pictures of the car but didn’t indicate if there was any damage.