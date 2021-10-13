Man shot by Boardman officer then arrested plans to enter insanity plea

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say attacked a Boardman officer and was then shot was in court Wednesday.

Damian Cessna, 24, was indicted by a grand jury in September. He is charged with felonious assault, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing. His attorney Wednesday said that he plans to pursue an insanity defense.

Cessna is accused of charging an officer with a knife and was then shot by the officer. It happened July 13 on South Avenue in July when Cessna was riding his bike with a baseball bat and police attempted to detain him.

The case is set for trial in November.