Man shields woman, child after bullets from drive-by shooting come through Warren house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man said he had to shield his girlfriend and a child after someone shot into a Warren house Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Michelle Ave. SW just before 11 p.m. after getting reports of eight to 10 shots fired. Officers couldn’t find anything or anyone in the area.

They then got a call about a house shot up in the 2200 block of Risher Rd. When police got there, they noticed bullet holes in a window and on the siding.

A man who lives in the house said he heard six shots fired close by, so he jumped on top of his sleeping girlfriend and her child to protect them.

He heard a car take off but couldn’t tell what type it was.

Police said two bullets went into the house — one knocked a kitchen clock off the wall, and the other went out a back window. They also found shell casings outside.

