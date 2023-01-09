YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Struthers man accused of shooting and killing a dog.

George Panno, 29, is charged with a fifth-degree felony count of cruelty to animals. The trial is before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Panno is accused of taking a dog April 8 to a wooded area in North Jackson and shooting it.

A witness told Animal Charity that they saw Panno walk into the woods with a dog and heard three gunshots. The dog died from its wounds.

Panno is also serving a prison sentence of up to four and a half years on an unrelated case out of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

He pleaded guilty to several charges in August for an April attack on a woman in Niles.