Man serving time for Liberty bank robbery pleads guilty to robbery of Youngstown bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man serving both state and federal prison sentences for the robbery of a Liberty bank where he was wounded in a shootout with an off duty police officer pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to robbing a Youngstown bank.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 25, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent to charges of armed bank robbery and using, possessing or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 28.

Hawkins was indicted by a federal grand jury in November the Nov. 6, 2018, robbery of the McCartney Road branch of the Lincoln Knolls Home Savings and Loan.

Witnesses told police a man came in with a gun and demanded money before he left the bank. Police searched the area but could not find him.

Jenkins is already serving a 14-year federal sentence and a 21 to 26.5-year sentence in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to robbing a Belmont Avenue Home Savings branch in July 2019.

In that robbery, Jenkins exchanged gunfire with an off-duty Liberty police officer who was working security at the bank. Jenkins was wounded in the exchange.