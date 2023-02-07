YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are opposing a request by a man who has been convicted twice within three years for sex crimes to be released from prison early.

They filed their objection Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court objecting to the request by Nicholas Sammartino, 23, who filed his request Monday before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Sammartino was sentenced June 1 by Judge Anthony Donofrio to three years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl after he pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

In 2019, Sammartino was one of over a dozen men who were arrested following a sex sting where the defendants tried to arrange meetings online with people who they thought were underage girls to have sex, but instead were police officers posing as underage girls. He was sentenced to probation in that case.

Prosecutors said that in his present case, Sammartino lured the victim through Snapchat to engage in sexual activity with him and that he has a video of it on his phone.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day wrote in his motion objecting to Sammartino’s request that his words that he has learned his lesson after a brief stint in prison ring hollow because of his previous actions.

Day also wrote that Sammartino is on probation in another case for burglary, and because he keeps committing crimes while on probation, he should not be released from prison.

According to court records, a hearing has yet to be scheduled on Sammartino’s request.