RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man serving a life sentence for child rape in Trumbull County is now facing similar charges in a Portage County case.

Edward Wymer, 35, of Garrettsville, was indicted by a Portage County grand jury this month on multiple charges of rape and gross sexual imposition in connection to the sexual assault of two girls. Their ages at the time were 8 and 11, according to the 12-count indictment, which include sexual violent predator specifications.

Prosecutors say the crimes happened between January and November 2020.

Wymer was sentenced in March 2021 to life in prison for the rape and sexual assault of three victims under the age of 13 in Trumbull County. Those crimes happened between February 2018 and February 2019.

Wymer is scheduled for arraignment on August 21 in the Portage County case. He is currently being held in the Noble Correctional Institution in Caldwell, Ohio.