SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was flown to the hospital in serious condition after an industrial accident on Wednesday.

Sebring Fire Chief Mike Springer said firefighters were called to Salem-Republic Rubber Company after a man was caught in a piece of machinery.

The man was able to get himself out before crews arrived, but he was still badly hurt. He was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, where he was last listed in serious condition, according to Springer.