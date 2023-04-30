SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital seriously injured Saturday after a tree fell on his car, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

The PSP police report says a Grove City man was travelling south on State Route 79 near mile marker 112.

A large tree then fell from the west side of the road and hit the right side of the man’s minivan, according to the report.

The vehicle went off the left side of the road and rolled over. The man flew from the minivan during the crash.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department and PennDOT both assisted PSP on the scene.