WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people arrested following a fight at a Warren gas station were in court this week.

Vanity Jones of Austintown and Michael Walker of Youngstown were charged in the incident.

Walkers was initially charged with falsification and obstructing official business, but the obstruction charge was dropped. He pleaded guilty to the falsification charge on Thursday. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for time served and will also be on probation for one year, according to court records.

Jones is facing a charge of felonious assault. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday and was ordered held with bond at that time. On Thursday, her bond was modified to $10,000. No further court date was listed in online records.

According to police, a fight broke out at the Pit Stop in Warren last week and shots were fired. Jones and Walker were arrested.

Several people called 911 and told dispatchers someone was beating up a woman at the gas station off Route 422 and a group of people fighting.