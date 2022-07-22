YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who pleaded guilty to firing several shots during an argument over respect was sentenced Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to at least four years in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence to Juan Leonard, 34, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day and defense attorney Michael Kivlighan recommended a sentence of four to five and a half years for Leonard, which Judge Donofrio upheld.

In a separate case, Leonard pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm for a May 6, 2021, traffic stop by Campbell police where reports said they found a handgun and the fentanyl in his car.

Leonard apologized before he was sentenced but did not say anything else.

While Leonard was out on bond in the Campbell case, Youngstown police said he was arguing on May 26, 2021, on Facebook with a man who lives in the 300 block of Imperial Street over respect.

The victim said Leonard threatened to kill him and told him if he felt that way, to come to his house.

Leonard came to the house and pointed a gun at the victim while he was outside, but the gun did not fire. The victim ran inside and Leonard fired three shots, reports say.

Reports say police found three bullet holes in the home, as well as two spent 9mm shell casings and two live 9mm rounds.

There were children inside the home at the time the shots were fired but no one was injured.

Leonard was not taken into custody until late December and he has been in the county jail on a $50,000 bond since his arrest.