Man sentenced to two years in federal prison for having a converted machine gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty in federal court to having a converted machine gun was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.

Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio sentenced Marlin Black, 27, of Youngstown, after Black plead guilty March 16 to counts of possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The charges stem from a July 31, 2020 arrest by city police that resulted in Black’s second arrest within a year for being a felon in possession of a firearm and third overall. Black was accused of having a kit to convert a Glock 17 9mm semiautomatic pistol to fire automatically.

As part of Black’s plea, the government is seizing both the gun and the converter kit.

The indictment said Black had a 9mm Glock 17 semiautomatic pistol in his home July 31 that was found after police responded to a call for a fight with weapons.

His girlfriend and mother of his three children told police she was arguing with Black over carrying his fourth child when she drove to the house.

She said she tried to talk to Black through the home’s surveillance system, but when she got no answer, she went to drive away and heard shots.

When police got there, Black tried to run out the back door but went back inside, reports say. He later surrendered to police and told them they could check for a gun.

Officers went inside and found a revolver, drugs and cash. They waited for a search warrant before looking further, at which point they found three rifles, a revolver reported stolen out of Jefferson Township, more drugs and $80,845 in several vacuum-sealed bags throughout the house.

Black was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on 11 counts stemming from that arrest. Court records show he is expected to plead guilty Sept. 9 before Judge Maureen Sweeney in common pleas court.