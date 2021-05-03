Man sentenced to two years for having sex with 15-year-old girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served a prison term in Indiana for having sex with an underage girl was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison for the same offense here.

Steven Little, 41, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito. He had originally been charged with rape but Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin amended the charge because she said the victim was not able to testify in the case.

McLaughlin recommended a sentence of two years. In addition, Little must register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Little and his defense attorney, Ross Smith, argued for a sentence of probation or electronically monitored house arrest or county jail time.

Little told the judge he deserves probation because of his work in prison in Indiana and the fact that he has spent more than 280 days in the county jail awaiting the outcome of his case. The case was originally indicted here but was put on hold while Little served his sentence in Indiana.

Little also apologized and said he was wrong but that he is not the same person he used to be.

Judge D’Apolito said prison is necessary because Little had already committed the same offense before.

Little will get credit for the time he has served awaiting the outcome of his case here.