Man sentenced to probation for April standoff in Boardman

The defendant's attorney said he has been treated for mental health issues for years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police said was responsible for a standoff in April was given probation Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum upheld a recommendation from attorneys in the case while sentencing Erick Scott, 39, who pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to reduced counts of attempted intimidation, a fourth degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony.

Scott was arrested after a standoff at a Beechwood Drive home in Boardman. Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said police were called to his home after he threatened a neighbor. When officers arrived Rich said Scott told them he had a gun and 100 rounds of ammunition in his home.

Scott came out after several hours but not until after members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team SWAT team and negotiators were called out. Police found a gun in an attic, but there were not 100 rounds of ammunition in the house, Rich said.

Rich said police did agree to the plea deal as long as Scott made restitution of $1,500 for expenses police incurred that day. He did make that payment, Rich said.

Defense lawyer Tom Zena said his client has been treated for mental health conditions for years and since the standoff his condition has improved after his medications were adjusted. He has regular counseling and mental health appointments that he never misses, Zena said.

Scott apologized and said he would never be back in court again. He described a litany of medical and mental health conditions he now has.

“I have like 20 pills I take a day,” Scott said.

Judge Krichbaum accepted the offer of probation but said if Smith is ever in trouble again he will send him to prison.