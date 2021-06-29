Man sentenced to prison on rape charges in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield man was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday to 16 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a female he knows.

Joshua Moxley, 21, was sentenced on two counts of first-degree felony rape, two third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of fourth-degree sexual imposition.

Moxley pleaded guilty May 11 to the counts before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum. An additional five counts were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Moxley was indicted in February after an investigation that took place following an anonymous email sent to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office detailing sexual crimes, said Assistant Prosecutor Kaitlyn Andrews.

She asked for a lengthy prison sentence, saying that Moxley’s conduct was ongoing and began when the victim was in the second or third grade.

Defense attorney Lou DeFabio said his client accepted responsibility for his actions and also committed most of the crimes before he was 18, which would mean he would receive a far less sentence had the case been heard in juvenile court. He said he knew his client would serve time in prison and he asked for the lowest sentence possible.

A relative of the victim read a statement to the court saying how Moxley’s conduct has shattered her life. She can not sleep because she is plagued with nightmares. She said she trusts no one and is afraid she will not be able to live a normal life even though she is going to counseling.

She asked for the longest sentence possible.

Moxley apologized and asked that he be given a chance to have a life.

Judge Krichbaum said he believed Moxley was sincere and that and his young age kept his sentence from being a lot longer.

Moxley must also register as a Tier III sexual offender when he gets out of prison.