YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jeffery Brown, 31, of Reynoldsburg, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

The attorneys in the case were recommending probation, but a court spokesman said the judge felt prison was appropriate after reading a presentence investigation.

Brown pleaded guilty March 4 to charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine following a Nov. 6 arrest by Youngstown police, who pulled over a car Brown was driving at Market Street and Indianola Avenue for running a red light.

As soon as police began talking to Brown, they saw a bag of marijuana in the center cup holder, reports said. Reports said Brown told police he had a “weed license,” but his breathing appeared like he was nervous and he did not want police to search the car.

Reports said police got Brown out of the car and searched it because they saw the marijuana and found a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol inside the center console, reports said. Reports said Brown told police he had a concealed weapon permit, but a records check found he does not have a permit.

Officers continued to search the car and found cocaine as well as $1,175 cash.

The $1,175 is being forfeited to the city police department.