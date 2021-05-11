Man sentenced to prison for Struthers Astro Shapes attack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to an attack on a supervisor at his job was sentenced Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three to five years in prison.

Eddie Crook, 29, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio after he pleaded guilty in March to charges of felonious assault and grand theft.

Crook was charged with attacking a supervisor in July while working at Astro Shapes in Struthers.

Police were called to the plant for the attack, where witnesses told them the victim was training a man who they said was “lazy and disrespectful” to her.

After she corrected him, he punched her in the face and she hit her head on one of the machines before she fell to the ground, according to the report.

Crook was not there when police arrived but was later arrested by U.S. Marshals.

The victim had a broken jaw and facial injuries.