Man sentenced to prison for involvement in deadly Youngstown break-in

Gilmore was sentenced to eight to 11 years in prison plus an additional three years on a firearm specification

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who broke into a west side home in September was sentenced to prison Monday on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Zion Gilmore, 21, was sentenced by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after pleading guilty last week to charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary for the Sept. 15 shooting death of 19-year-old Theaplus Redmond at a home on Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

Gilmore was sentenced to eight to 11 years in prison plus an additional three years on a firearm specification.

Even though Gilmore did not fire the shots that killed Redmond, under Ohio law, he is responsible for his death because he participated in the criminal activity that got Redmond killed.

Defense attorney Tom Zena told the judge it was hard for his client to understand, but he was ultimately able to talk Gilmore into taking a plea bargain.

“Mr. Gilmore was not in the room when the shooting occurred,” Zena said.

Last week, prosecutors said they did not know who fired the shots that killed Redmond. The home belonged to a woman and a man was at the home with her. Gilmore had been arrested for breaking into the home before.

Zena said a man named Cesar Nolasco, who is in the Mercer County Jail awaiting extradition to California on a murder charge, admitted to firing the shots when he talked to state troopers a few days after the shooting when he was being chased.

Zena said Nolasco told troopers while they were chasing him, ‘“that young boy didn’t have to die but I had to protect my house.”‘

Gilmore declined to speak before he was sentenced. Judge Krichbaum said the law, in this case, is correct.

“The law does the right thing in a situation like this,” Judge Krichbaum said.