Man sentenced to prison for having gun during Youngstown drug raid

He was not allowed to have a gun because of a previous aggravated robbery conviction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal judge Thursday sentenced a man who was caught with a gun during a drug raid last year to just over four years in prison.

U.S. Judge S. Gwin in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio handed down the sentence to William Navarro, 42, who pleaded guilty in September to a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Navarro was arrested February 6, 2020 by officers serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a house in the 300 block of E. Boston Ave. in Youngstown.

Reports said Navarro ran when police got there and was later caught after he threw a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun and bag of fentanyl over a fence.

Another man in the home was arrested on drug charges.

Navarro is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2013 conviction for aggravated robbery in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.