YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who admitted to robbing a North Jackson truck stop and two gas stations in Youngstown last year was sentenced on Friday to over five years in federal prison.

James Coker, 43, of Youngstown, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker after pleading guilty on Feb. 14 to three counts of interfering with commerce by means of robbery.

Coker pleaded guilty to the May 27, 2021, robbery of the Truck World on Leonard Parkway in North Jackson; a May 28, 2021, robbery of a gas station at 504 E. Midlothian Blvd. in Youngstown; and a May 29, 2021, robbery of a gas station at 2800 Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown.

In all three robberies, Coker used a revolver, an affidavit in the case said.

Coker had been previously convicted of robbery in Baltimore. He was eventually taken into custody by Youngstown police before his case was turned over to federal authorities.