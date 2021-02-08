Man sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in pornography case

Prosecutors said the victim wanted to make sure the defendant served prison time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A North Benton man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison in a pornography case.

Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court handed down the sentence to Ronald Handy, 23, who entered guilty pleas to four counts of felonious assault.

Handy was originally charged with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, but four of those charges were dropped and the other four charges were amended.

Both the original charges and the charges Handy pleaded guilty to are second degree felonies, said Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin.

Handy was accused of taking pornographic images of a 17-year-old he was dating in Austintown between July 2017 and June 2018.

McLaughlin said the victim in the case was fine with the amended charges because she wants Handy to see prison time. The felonious assault charges do not have a sexual offender specification attached, but McLaughlin said the crimes Handy was charged with are still considered crimes of violence.

Both McLaughlin and defense attorney Paul Conn recommended the sentence to Judge Sweeney, who upheld their recommendation.

Handy chose not to speak before he was sentenced.