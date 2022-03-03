YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who prosecutors said had a gun and drugs in a dresser drawer when it was searched by law enforcement was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison.

Leonard Ellis, 27, of East Midlothian Boulevard, received a sentence of 56 months during his sentencing hearing in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio in front of U.S. Judge James S. Gwin.

Ellis had pleaded guilty Oct. 25 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was indicted Aug. 11 by a federal grand jury.

The indictment said that Ellis had a 9mm semiautomatic handgun Jan. 26, 2021. The indictment does not get more specific, but a sentencing memorandum filed in the case said that law enforcement personnel found the gun while serving a search warrant.

Ellis is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2013 burglary conviction and a 2016 felonious assault conviction, both from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

In the felonious assault case, Ellis was sentenced to seven years in prison for pulling a gun and firing it into the ground during a road rage incident. He was granted judicial release in August of 2020. The plea agreement at the time said prosecutors would not oppose a motion for early release for Ellis as long as he received no write-ups while he was in prison.

The memorandum said the gun was found in a dresser drawer and underneath the gun, law enforcement personnel also found fentanyl.

The memorandum said a digital scale was also found, and Ellis told arresting officers he had the gun for protection.