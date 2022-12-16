YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty last month to a federal gun charge was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison.

Alexander Ivy, 30, received a sentence of 75 months from U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he entered a guilty plea to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A criminal complaint against Ivy was filed Jan. 6 in federal court based on a March 2021 search warrant investigating drug activity at a West Marion Avenue home on the South Side. Ivy was found in the home when the warrant was served and he was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Inside the home, police found a semiautomatic pistol and methamphetamine in a drawer in the kitchen as well as almost $4,600 cash.

A DNA swab was taken in July 2021 from Ivy after a warrant was obtained and investigators found out in December 2021 that Ivy’s DNA was on the handgun that was found.

Ivy is not allowed to have firearms because of 2013 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Ivy’s attorneys asked in a sentencing memorandum earlier this week for a sentence of no more than five years in prison.