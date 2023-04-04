BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a case stemming from the theft of a car from a driving school in Boardman.

Warren Barnhill, 24, of Youngstown, appeared in court on Tuesday, where he entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Police arrested Barnhill last week after a warrant for his arrest was issued in December on a receiving stolen property charge.

According to police, Barnhill was charged following the investigation of a theft of a car from All Star Driving School on Market Street.

Surveillance video recorded a man trying several locked doors in the lot before coming upon an unlocked Chevrolet Cruze, which had the keys in the driver’s door map pocket, according to a police report. The suspect took off in the car, and the business worked to provide police with the surveillance video.

The Cruze had student driver stickers on the hood and rear bumper.

The car was recovered by Darlington police in the parking lot of CV Vending on Constitution Boulevard where another vehicle was stolen by a suspect wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the Boardman theft. Again, the theft was recorded on surveillance video.

Barnhill was sentenced to 180 days in jail, to be served concurrently with a prison sentence he is serving. He was also ordered to pay $200 in restitution to All Star Driving School and was ordered to have no further contact with the school, according to court records.