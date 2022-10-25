YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to gun and drug charges was sentenced Monday to over eight years in federal prison.

Raphael Ortiz, 42, received the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson on charges of distribution of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A criminal complaint was filed against Ortiz Jan. 7, 2021, a day after authorities served search warrants at his Wesley Avenue home and two homes on Neilson Avenue where an affidavit said Ortiz was suspected of storing drugs.

In the Wesley Avenue home, investigators found a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun in a closet and $26,315 cash in the kitchen.

At the other Neilson Avenue home, investigators found five bags of fentanyl, a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, a .22-caliber rifle and a .223-caliber semiautomatic rifle.

Ortiz is not allowed to have guns because of a 2002 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin and assault on a police officer and May, 2005, conviction in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for drug trafficking.

He entered his guilty pleas in March.

His attorneys last week asked in a sentencing memorandum that Ortiz be sentence to no more than 10 years. They cited their client’s rough childhood and lack of a father as mitigating factors in their memorandum.