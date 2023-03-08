WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren man convicted of assaulting two women, including a Walmart employee, appeared before a judge to learn his fate on Tuesday.

Omar Williams will spend more than three decades behind bars stemming from a case involving the attack of a Bazetta Walmart employee back on May 17, 2022.

“He put me through a lot — he almost killed me and took me away from my son,” one of the victims said in court.

As her attacker, Williams, waited to be sentenced for what he did to her while she was working at Walmart.

She suffered a broken neck, shattered vertebrae and multiple cuts to her liver when she tried to help a woman who was at the store with Williams. As the employee was leading the woman to a back room to call police, police say Williams attacked the employee. Investigators say Williams assaulted the other woman as well.

“I don’t think I could ever forgive him, because I’m constantly in pain with my head and my neck and my back. I can’t even pick up my 2-year-old son,” the victim said.

Williams made his own apology and read the letter he wrote out loud.

“As I stand before you all today I’m not afraid to show remorse and ask to be forgiven — not only by the Lord but also my victims for my sins. That is the reason I speak before you today.”

Williams was convicted last month of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, abduction, disrupting public services and domestic violence.

Prosecutors say he also had a prior aggravated robbery conviction, as well as gun charges out of North Carolina.

He was sentenced to 33 to 38.5 years in prison.

“The defendant has shown no genuine remorse and minimized the severity of the offenses on his recorded jail calls,” common pleas court Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice said.

“I think it’s a sad case, it’s an unfortunate case, but we have life-altering consequences for the victims here, multiple victims, multiple female victims,” assistant prosecutor Gabe Wildman said. “I think when you take that all into the equation, I think [Judge Rice] did the right thing, and he needs to be incapacitated.”