YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man already serving a prison sentence for the robbery of a Liberty pizza driver was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 20 years in prison on rape and kidnapping charges.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence just minutes after Jermaine Stroughter, 22, entered guilty pleas to the charges for a 2015 attack in Youngstown on a girl who was 15 at the time.

The sentence was agreed upon by defense counsel and prosecutors and Judge Donofrio accepted their recommendation.

In October, Stroughter was sentenced to 18 to 23 years in prison by Judge Ronald Rice in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault for the April shooting of a pizza delivery driver in Liberty during a robbery.

Both sentences are to run concurrent to each other.

Additionally, Stroughter must register as a Tier III sexual offender for life. The designation means he must report his address to the authorities every 90 days.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day said the attack on the victim was “violent” and that the designation is necessary to protect the public from him.

“He is a threat to the community, and the community should be on notice about the threat he poses to them,” Day said.

The victim was notified of the hearing but chose not to attend.

Stroughter declined to speak when he was given the option by Judge Donofrio.