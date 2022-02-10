YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Idlewood Avenue man was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison on weapons charges and for fleeing from police.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito handed down the sentence to Taurean McCullough, who entered an Alford Plea Dec. 28 to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from a July 29 arrest by Youngstown police.

An Alford Plea means a defendant maintains his innocence but admits that there is enough evidence that a jury may be able to convict him.