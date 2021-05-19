Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for having sex with 16-year-old girl

Juan Perez had pleaded guilty earlier to three counts of sexual battery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man who pleaded guilty to giving a 16-year-old girl alcohol then having sex with her was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 12 years in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence to Juan Perez, 46, who had earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery.

Perez was originally charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery but the rape counts were dropped as part of his plea.

Judge Donofrio called the conduct “selfish” and “disgusting.”

“You destroyed a big part of this girl’s life,” Judge Donofrio said.

Perez was indicted in May of 2020 for the attack on the girl, which prosecutors said happened in an Austintown home in December of 2019.

Perez was accused of plying the girl with alcohol before attacking her, which Judge Donofrio said proved he had a plan to attack her.

“It’s obvious you had a plan in your mind,” Judge Donofrio said.

The attacks destroyed the victim’s confidence and also has led to increased depression and anxiety for her, Judge Donofrio said.

“She went from a happy go lucky kid to a nervous wreck,” Judge Donofrio said.

When Perez was indicted he fled to Puerto Rico, but he was eventually tracked down by U.S. Marshals and returned to the area.