YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who plead guilty to six counts of selling drugs and a firearms charge in federal court was sentenced on Tuesday to just over 10 years in prison.

Jarrell Martin, 32, of South Dunlap Avenue, received a sentence of 121 months in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from Judge Dan Aaron Polster on six counts of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Martin entered guilty pleas to the charges in September. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors also dismissed 32 other charges against him,

The government is also looking to seize over $27,000 and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle from Martin that were seized during their investigation.

Martin is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2016 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

To obtain their indictment, investigators used what they termed “confidential sources” to make drug buys from Martin between April 2019 and January 2020.

The money was found Sept. 3, 2020 by federal agents searching Martin’s vehicle and the rifle was recovered the same day at his home, according to the seizure motion.

The government is looking to seize the money because it is the result of drug trafficking, as well as the gun, the seizure motion said. Martin agreed to the seizures as part of his plea agreement.

The investigation began when one of the confidential sources told authorities that Martin was selling crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin at various places on the West Side of Youngstown. The source told investigators the only way to get in touch with Martin was via Facebook Messenger, according to an affidavit in the case.

Another source provided investigators with Martin’s cell phone number and said they could purchase drugs from Martin, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Martin sold the sources drugs at addresses on Mahoning Avenue and West Indianola Avenue.

Martin was indicted in September of 2020 just a couple of weeks after a criminal complaint was filed against him in federal court.