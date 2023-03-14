YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was sentenced to serve prison time after pleading guilty in an abduction case.

Darnell Cross, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of abduction and one count of attempted abduction.

The charges stem from an August 2022 incident in which Cross was arrested after a report of a fight. Police said they found Cross with a pipe in his hand and a witness said he was trying to kidnap his children.

Cross went before Judge Scott Krichbaum Tuesday telling the judge he was remorseful for his actions.

“Immediately upon recognizing the situation that I put myself in, recognizing what had happened, I was immediately remorseful. I’m still remorseful, I have several nieces and nephews and I can barely even imagine being on the other side of that situation and the horror they must have felt. And I am sincerely and wholeheartedly apologetic for that,” Cross said.

After Cross asked the judge for leniency, Judge Krichbaum stated that the sentence agreed upon by the prosecutor and defense was more than lenient given Cross’ record and the seriousness of the crime.

Judge Krichbaum then sentenced Cross to 24 months in prison, one year for each count to be served consecutively.

Cross was immediately taken from the court to serve his term. He said he has done research and plans to use his time in prison wisely in order to grow and learn so that when he comes out he will be better than he was when he went in.