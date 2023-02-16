YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man who pleaded guilty last month to raping two children over a period of years was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 20 years in prison.

The sentence, imposed by Judge Anthony D’Apolito for Dagoberto Gomez Espinosa, was recommended by the attorneys in the case when Gomez pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to five counts of rape, all first degree felonies.

Gomez is also required to register as a Tier III sex offender if he is ever released from prison.

Gomez was indicted in September 2021 on 24 counts in the case that he repeatedly raped two children over a period of years.

He has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested shortly after his indictment was handed down.

The sentencing was briefly delayed when Gomez said he wanted to change his plea. However, he later agreed to go ahead and keep his plea.