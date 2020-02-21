Man sentenced in Texas to Youngstown drug case

Kewan Clark was charged with taking part in a scheme to transport cocaine from Texas to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man Thursday was sentenced to over 11 and a half years in prison for his role in transporting cocaine from Texas to Youngstown.

Kewan Clark, 24, received a 140-month sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on charges of attempted possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

Clark pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 21. A bill of information was filed Oct. 4.

A criminal complaint was filed in October 2018 against Clark after authorities searched a house on Glen Oaks and found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia. Clark was at the house at the time of the raid.

The warrant was served after an investigation began by the local Drug Enforcement Administration in the summer of 2018. Authorities received information from three informants that Clark was involved in the transportation of cocaine from Texas to Youngstown.

According to an affidavit in the case, the informants also named a man who drove to Texas twice a month from Youngstown and drove back with anywhere from 10 to 15 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the car he was driving. The affidavit said that person and his vehicle were tracked five times between July 17, 2018, and Oct. 15, 2018, going from Youngstown to Texas.

After one of those trips, investigators served the warrant, where they found five guns, $3,000 cash and fake drugs packaged to look like real drugs, an affidavit in the case said.

Clark received an 80-month sentence on the cocaine charge and a 40-month sentence on the gun charge.

Judge Gwin ordered both sentences to be served consecutively.