YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to just over seven years in prison for the May robbery of a Struthers credit union.

Anthony Salata, 46, was sentenced to 86 months in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster after he pleaded guilty July 21 to a charge of credit union robbery.

Salata has been in federal detention since a May 24 federal criminal complaint charged him with the May 20 robbery of the Struthers Credit Union, 808 Poland Ave.

A federal grand jury indicted Salata June 23.

An affidavit in the case said Salata walked into the credit union about 9:30 a.m. wearing a bandana and red gloves. He first told a teller he wanted to open an account, but then told her: “This is a stickup. Give me all the money. No dye packs,” an affidavit in the criminal case said.

The teller said they opened their door and gave Salata money, which he put in a backpack before running away. The teller told authorities they knew Salata, who already has an account at the credit union, is a frequent user of drugs and is on parole.

As a warrant was issued for Salata’s arrest, he was found lying in a ditch by firefighters in Boardman. Also found with him was a large amount of cash and a bag with white powder inside, the affidavit said.

Salata refused any treatment and was taken into custody there by U.S. Marshals, the affidavit said.

Police later questioned Salata, who told investigators he robbed the bank to get money for drugs and for expenses for the pending birth of his third child, the affidavit said.

In June of 2017, Salata was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of grand theft and misdemeanor theft. He was also placed under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for three years.

Salata was given credit for time served and is also required to undergo treatment and counseling for drug abuse while he is in prison.