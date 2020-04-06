Man sentenced in shooting that injured two women on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to injuring two women in an October shooting on Youngstown’s south side was sentenced to seven to nine years in prison on Monday.

Bernard Hasley, 29, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

The sentence was agreed upon by attorneys in the case when Hasley pleaded guilty on March 23 to two counts of felonious assault.

Police were called to Market Street and East Lucius Avenue on Oct. 11 where they found the two women wounded.

Hasley was arrested the following evening during a traffic stop on the south side.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said the two women were shot as part of a feud with Hasley’s co-defendant, Janell Calhoun, 19, who is set for trial later this year.

Hasley lived with Calhoun’s mother, Rich said.

Both women were present in the courtroom but chose not to speak during the hearing, where Hasley appeared via video from the Mahoning County jail.

Hasley apologized before he was sentenced.

“I’d like to apologize to the victim for doing something stupid,” Hasley said.

Before the hearing started, Judge Krichbaum said he wanted to make sure Hasley and his counsel approved of appearing via video. The courts are trying to hold as many hearings as possible via video or telephone because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Judge Krichbaum said he believes a defendant has a constitutional right to appear in open court if they choose and he said he was prepared to do that if Hasley and his attorney wished, but they both said they were fine with holding the hearing via video.

The sentence Hasley received in common pleas court will run concurrently with a 37-month sentence Hasley received in federal court.