MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man will spend the rest of his life in prison in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy back in 2019.

Paul Bacorn was in court Tuesday for sentencing.

He and Antonio Gonzalez were arrested for the beating and starvation death of Gonzalez’ son Antonio Junior.

Bacorn was given a sentence of life without parole for first-degree murder plus another 20 to 40 years for conspiracy.

Gonzalez, Sr. is already serving a life sentence for his role in the crime.