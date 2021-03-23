Man sentenced in Fowler shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sentenced in Trumbull County Court Tuesday for shooting another man in Fowler Township over money.

William Gambino, Jr. was sentenced to 25 to 30 years for shooting William Blake.

A jury found Gambino guilty last week of several charges in connection to the incident including felonious assault, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability.

The shooting happened Oct. 7, 2020 on Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

Police said Gambino wanted money from Blake, and at some point, the conversation turned violent, and Gambino took out a pellet gun and shot Blake several times.

Investigators said Blake charged Gambino, and that’s when Gambino took out a real firearm and shot Blake multiple times in the torso and neck area.