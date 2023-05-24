WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Warren was sentenced Wednesday.

Philip Honzu, 41, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop after an accident.

Honzu was charged in connection with a Dec. 2, 2021 accident that killed Roy Mason. It happened at the intersection of East Market Street and Laird Avenue.

Honzu spoke at his sentencing and apologized,

“This was a tragic, sad, unfortunate accident, and I accept full responsibility for making a poor decision after the fact. I am very sorry,” Honzu said.

Investigators said Mason was riding his motorcycle when Honzu ran a red light, hit Mason, and took off from the scene.