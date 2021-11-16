Man sentenced in Ellsworth Twp. shooting that injured ‘friend’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lawyer for a man sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for an April 8 shooting in Ellsworth where a man was shot six times admitted the shooting was unprovoked.

“If you’re looking for a reason why, we don’t have one today,” said defense attorney Sam Amemdolara, who was representing Joshua Green, 21, of Madera Avenue.

Green was sentenced to seven to 10 and a half years in prison plus three years for a firearm specification by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after pleading guilty Sept. 15 to a charge of felonious assault for the shooting at a home on Leffingwell Road near state Route 45.

After Green serves the mandatory firearm specification, he can qualify for early release depending on his behavior.

Amendolara said his client was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the shooting. He had received treatment in the summer of 2020 after being hospitalized for 10 days for a “psychiatric episode,” and stopped both his treatment and taking his medications before the shooting.

Green apologized in a written statement.

“There are no words to express how sorry I am for my actions,” Green said, adding that he was suffering from a “mental health crisis” at the time of the shooting.

Amendolara said his client had been friends for the victim for 10 years and had been a normal young adult, going to college in North Carolina for two years and working two jobs before returning home when his school closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victim submitted a letter to the judge. Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said the victim was afraid to come to court, “mainly in fear of his life. “He’s been concerned since this happened about going anywhere,” Rich said.

Green, who has been free on $75,000 bond since he was arraigned in common pleas court, said he was having “an out of body experience” the day of the shooting and said he understands if the victim never forgives him.