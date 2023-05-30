CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The driver charged in a fatal crash on the Ohio Turnpike last August received his sentence Tuesday afternoon.

In Canfield court, Nikolas Gable, of Macedonia, was found guilty on an amended charge of reckless operation. He will spend two years on probation.

He was originally charged with vehicular manslaughter. The charges stem from a crash on Aug. 15, 2022.

Investigators said Gable was driving in the eastbound lanes when he hit Nicholas Cyphert, of Washingtonville. Cyphert had just finished repairing a semitruck that was parked on the shoulder Interstate 76, and he was heading back into his truck when he was hit and killed.