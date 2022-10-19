YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of crashing his car after leading police on a chase earlier this year was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum gave the sentence to Brandon Frush, 23, who pleaded guilty to counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and vehicular assault.

Frush was charged following a July 9 chase that started on state Route 16 in Poland Township and ended at Sheridan Road in Youngstown. Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said the chase ended when Frush crashed his car and a female passenger suffered a broken pelvis and other serious injuries.

In 2018, Frush pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in a case bound over from juvenile court and was sentenced to four years in prison. He is currently on parole for that charge and was released from prison shortly before the accident happened.

Frush apologized before he was sentenced.

“It was never my intention to hurt anyone,” Frush said via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail, where he has been since he was arrested. I take responsibility. It never should have happened. To say I don’t deserve punishment for what I did would mean I was a coward.”