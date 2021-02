(WKBN) – A man from western Mahoning County is in jail after being sentenced for animal cruelty.

Jamie Heestand appeared in court Tuesday morning.

He was arrested two years ago when humane agents say he got into an argument with his wife at their home in Smith Township. Heestand then pulled out a gun and killed her dog.

On Tuesday, Judge Anthony Donofrio sentenced Heestand to 90 days in jail and to spend the next five years on probation.