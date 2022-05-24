LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County man is headed to prison for at least the next 2 decades.

Gary Joiner, 43, was sentenced Monday to life without the possibility of parole for 21 years for the murder of Ryan Virdenin in March of 2021.

Joiner pleaded guilty last week to aggravated murder with a firearm specification, which comes with a mandatory sentence to be served consecutively with the murder sentence. He was granted 241 days served in the county jail.

His jury trial was to begin Monday.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.