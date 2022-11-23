YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of beating an elderly West Side man and taking his gun and truck was sentenced Wednesday to a least five years in prison.

Christopher Thompson, 37, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to a charge of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification.

Thompson was sentenced to five to six years in prison, which was recommended by the attorneys in the case and upheld by Judge R. Krichbaum.

Thompson was arrested June 7 by Youngstown police after officers were called about 3 p.m. to the 2100 block of Roy Street for a report of a stabbing.

An officer on his way there found the victim standing on Elberen Street near the state Route 711 onramp covered in blood, reports said.

The victim told police that Thompson, a friend of his, had been staying at his home for a few days and asked if he could have the victim’s .38-caliber revolver.

When the victim said no, reports said Thompson beat the man with a heavy object and opened up wounds so deep that it appeared the victim had been stabbed. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and one of his wounds appeared to be serious, reports said.

Reports said Thompson took the victim’s truck as well as the gun and some ammunition. Minutes later, the truck was involved in a hit-skip accident at Marshal and Edwards streets, reports said. Thompson ran but was later found hiding inside a truck parked at the U-Haul rental center on Mahoning Avenue.

Reports said Thompson had a gun in his waistband when he was arrested.

Thompson chose not to address the court before Judge Krichbaum handed down his sentence.