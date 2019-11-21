Man sentenced in beating, robbery of elderly East Liverpool veteran

The 89-year-old victim died several months after the attack

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of beating and robbing an elderly man in East Liverpool received his punishment.

Robert Stevens rocked back and forth in court Thursday afternoon as prosecutors explained his crimes.

“This offense is the worst form of this offense that could possibly be committed,” Atty. John Gamble said. “The facts, as you know, they speak for themselves.”

Stevens is accused in the beating and robbery of Charles Travis in March of last year.

Investigators say Stevens posed as a FedEx delivery driver, then forced his way into the victim’s East Liverpool home and stole his wallet.

The 89-year-old Air Force veteran and grandfather died several months after the attack.

“This poor fella suffered in a nursing home. He never ever returned home,” Gamble said.

For his part, Stevens apologized to Travis’ family, blaming his longtime drug abuse for his past.

He then claimed he never actually attacked the victim — something the judge didn’t believe.

“The facts, as I understand them, indicate differently,” Judge Scott Washam said.

“The crime scene was horrific,” Gamble said. “Our office was involved early on in the investigation and so we observed the crime scene. It was just horrific.”

Judge Washam sentenced Stevens to 20 years to life.

Afterward, the victim’s family — while too distraught to talk on camera — was thankful to finally see justice and put this case behind them.