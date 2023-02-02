WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bazetta man was sentenced Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on child pornography charges.

Logan Bettcher, 19, was sentenced to three years in prison. He pleaded guilty in December to eight of the 18 charges he was facing in a plea deal.

The charges include illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

According to an indictment, Bettcher had images and video of children, from infants to 6 years old, some nude and others who were forced into sex acts.