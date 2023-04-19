YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced Tuesday during a pretrial hearing in his aggravated robbery case.

Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Donofrio sentenced 38-year-old Samuel Malmisur to four to six years in prison after Malmisur pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and robbery charges.

According to a police report, Malmisur walked into Conroy’s Market on S. Meridian Road on Feb. 26, threatened the clerk there with a gun, and took cash from the register and the clerk’s car keys.

Malmisur tried to steal the clerk’s car, but he only had the key to unlock the door and not start the ignition, so he ran away, the report stated.

Police were able to view surveillance video and recognized Malmisur from a recent domestic call from a few days before.

Police say Malmisur told the clerk he had a gun in his pocket and that he had his hands in his jacket “through the majority of the encounter.”