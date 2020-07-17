Man sentenced in 2018 shooting death of Austintown man

Daniel Sullivan pleaded guilty in October in connection to the shooting death of Brandon Wareham

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of three adults charged with the March 2018 shooting death of an Austintown man was sentenced Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Daniel Sullivan was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Judge Anthony D’Apolito, 10 years for a count of voluntary manslaughter and an additional three years for a firearm specification.

Sullivan pleaded guilty in October to the manslaughter charge for the shooting death of Brandon Wareham, in a driveway on Rhoda Avenue on the West Side.

Prosecutors said Sullivan was in on a plot with Mark Winlock, 20, and two juveniles to lure Wareham to the home to rob marijuana from him, but he was instead shot and killed by Winlock.

Winlock pleaded guilty to a murder charge and was sentenced to 18 years to life.

A third man, Michael Sherman, also 20, turned down a plea offer and was convicted by a jury of complicity to commit aggravated murder. He was present for the shooting but was adamant he had no idea of the plot to rob Wareham. He was sentenced to 23 years to life.

Sullivan agreed in exchange for his plea to cooperate with investigators. Prosecutors were asking for a sentence of 14 years while the defense was asking for 10.

Judge D‘Apolito said he wanted to impose a sentence that would acknowledge Sullivan’s cooperation and youth while at the same time not insulting the victim or the victim’s family.

Sullivan was given credit for 843 days served in the county jail awaiting the disposition of his case. He is eligible for early release after he has served eight years of his sentence.