WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was sentenced Tuesday on charges of having unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Saigon Henry, 23, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and will have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender. He was also given credit for time served.

Henry was charged in connection with an incident on Sept 20, 2021, in Liberty Township.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in March and was sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation.