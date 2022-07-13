WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A convicted sex offender learned his sentence in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Howard Lovett, 40, to 15 years in prison. Lovett also has to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Lovett pleaded guilty to one count of rape, four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of corrupting another with drugs in April, according to court records.

Weathersfield police arrested Lovett in February of 2021 after a year-long investigation into a juvenile sexual assault case.